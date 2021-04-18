One local charter school gives kids a magical experience

COLORADO SPRINGS — Kids need a little magic in their lives right about now and the parents at one local charter school recognized that.

The Parent Council at Mountain Song Community School, the only tuition-free Waldorf school in Southern Colorado, created a free fairy hunt at four local parks.

On Saturday, students and their families visited Quail Lake Park, South Monument Valley Park, Nancy Lewis Park, and Fountain Creek Regional Park.

They packed their maps and went for hikes, searching for clues and signs from fairies along the way. When they reached the end of the trail, they were delighted to find tiny treasures the fairies left behind.

