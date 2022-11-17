(CUSTER COUNTY, Colo.) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating after a single-vehicle crash that killed one man and left another seriously injured.

CSP said the crash happened on Colorado Highway 69 near mile point 68, about 12 miles north of Westcliffe. CSP said a 1997 GMC Suburban was heading northbound on Hwy 69 when it travelled off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected over the oncoming lane, and overturned down an embankment.

CSP said both the driver and passenger were thrown during the rollover. The 25-year-old male passenger died as a result of the crash, and the 25-year-old man who was driving sustained serious injuries.

The crash resulted in Hwy 69 being closed for approximately three hours, CSP said. The crash remains under investigation.