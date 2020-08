COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department investigating a deadly one car rollover crash Friday on North Union Boulevard.

Northbound and Southbound Union closed at Acacia due to serious rollover accident. Expect delays for several hours and seek alternate routes. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) August 22, 2020

According to officers, the call came in around 6:40 p.m, regarding a crash on Union Boulevard near the intersection with Acacia Drive.

Update on accident at Union/Acacia: Southbound Union from Austin Bluffs diverted onto Acacia. All northbound shutdown at Circle. Residents at Templeton Gap can go southbound. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) August 22, 2020

Traffic in the area has been closed — but police say the scene should be clear within the hour.

FOX21 has a crew on scene. Check back for updates.