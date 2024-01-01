(COLORADO SPRINGS) — One person was killed on New Years Day on the north side of Colorado Springs, after police say the driver of a car failed to navigate a curve and hit a tree.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers responded shortly after 1 p.m. on Jan. 1 to the area of Criterion Drive and Research Parkway on reports of a single-car crash.

Witnesses stated that the car was heading eastbound on Research Parkway when it failed to negotiate a curve and hit a tree. CSPD said bystanders on scene attempted life-saving measures until emergency medical services arrived, but the single occupant of the car was pronounced dead on scene.

The Major Crash Team responded to assume the investigation.