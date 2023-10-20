(PUEBLO, Colo.) — An employee working at the EVRAZ steel mill in Pueblo was killed on Friday, Oct. 20 after a crane toppled over.

According to the Pueblo Fire Department (PFD), its agency along with the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), EVRAZ Fire Department, and Pueblo Police Department (PPD) responded just after 11:15 a.m. to the steel mill on a report that a crane had toppled over.

Courtesy: FOX21 News photojournalist Dez Rowe

Courtesy: FOX21 News photojournalist Dez Rowe

When crews arrived, they found that a man who was working for a subcontractor at EVRAZ had been killed when the crane fell on him. PFD said recovery efforts began with the permission of the Pueblo County Coroner.

PFD said there were no other injuries reported and an investigation is underway regarding the cause of the accident.

The employee will be identified by the Pueblo County Coroner after the proper family notifications have been made.

This is a developing story and FOX21 News will continue to provide updates as information becomes available.