(FORT CARSON, Colo.) — An alleged shooting that occurred on post, Tuesday, Jan. 10, was confirmed by a Fort Carson Spokesperson Wednesday morning on Jan. 11.

The incident occurred in the 3rd Brigade Combat Team area. A shot was fired from what is assessed to be a pellet gun, according to Fort Carson. One person is being treated for minor injuries.

At this time, a shelter-in-place is not required as law enforcement has secured the scene and is in control of the site, said Fort Carson.

An investigation is ongoing and more information is expected to be released.