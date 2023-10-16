(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A person was found dead inside a semi after a train derailment that happened north of Pueblo on Sunday, Oct. 15, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

Major Brian Lyons of CSP, Southeast Division said on Sunday, at around 3:25 p.m. law enforcement received a call about a train derailment about four miles north of Pueblo near mile marker 107. A coal train traveling over I-25 derailed and approximately 12 train cars came down onto I-25 closing both north and southbound lanes.

According to CSP, a semi was traveling north on I-25 and was crushed under the coal cars as they fell onto the interstate. CSP also reports that there was a death confirmed when workers reached the semi and found the person in the cab. The identity of the victim has not been released.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said on Monday, Oct. 16 that I-25 remains closed from mile marker 110 to Highway 50. Semi truck drivers are not being allowed to enter I-25 northbound from Purcell Boulevard due to the low underpass and are being turned around.

PCSO is asking truckers to take Hwy 50 west to Highway 115 as a detour to get to Colorado Springs. Drivers are told to expect delays due to the detours.