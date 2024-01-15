(COLORADO SPRINGS) — One person is dead and another under arrest following a crash on Austin Bluffs Parkway near the University of Colorado Colorado Springs on Monday evening, Jan. 15.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers responded to a crash shortly before 5:15 p.m. on Monday at the intersection of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Meadow Lane, which is the farthest east entrance into the university.

When officers arrived, they found one of the people involved in the crash had been killed.

CSPD said due to the nature of the crash, the Major Crash Team responded to assume the investigation.

While CSPD said it is still early in the investigation, speed and impairment may be factors in the crash. Robert Pearson was arrested in connection to the crash, though CSPD did not say what charges he may be facing.