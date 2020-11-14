One dead after car crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Colorado Springs Police say a person is dead after a car crash on southbound I-25 on Friday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a one-car crash at exit 139 (Martin Luther King Bypass).

When officers arrived on scene, they found two people in the car.

One person was killed and one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The CSPD Major Accident Unit responded and took over the scene. Police say more details will be released at a later date.