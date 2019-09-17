One arrest after dozens of shots fired overnight near Boulder Street

COLORADO SPRINGS — According to police, a man was arrested after firing more than 60 bullets in a neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Police arrested 29-year-old Justin Laski without incident for illegal discharge of a firearm. Officers found more than 60 shell casings in front of a home on East Boulder Street.

Police said a home across the street had been hit by one of the bullets.

Officers were getting multiple calls about shots fired in the area of Prospect Avenue and East Boulder Street around 1:45 a.m. Officers arrested Laski at a home on East Boulder about six hours later.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in this incident. Laski was arrested without incident.