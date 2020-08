FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.–Tommy Fergerson is performing his 1000th skydive at the Fremont County Airport on Saturday.

Despite the amputation of his left arm, 20 broken bones, damage to his kidney and lung, a hole in his heart and a stroke, he pioneered a way to continue.

Fergerson will be presented with his 1000th jump wings from the United States Parachute Club.

A one-armed skydiver from Pueblo completed his 1,000 jump this morning. We will have this milestone story tonight on @FOX21News at 9. pic.twitter.com/cGc7qGYIMN — Courtney Fromm (@courtney_fromm) August 15, 2020

