On-track for renovations: Cog Railway begins restoring cars in Manitou

COLORADO SPRINGS — Crews began moving eight railroad cars from their tracks to a parking lot across the street, at the Cog Railway in Manitou Springs on Tuesday.

The train cars will remain in the parking lot until November of 2020 while they undergo restoration.

“All the new diesel engines have been installed, they are an upgrade from the previous engines we ran, they’re a little more environmentally friendly, once these car bodies are set here they will now do the electrical work, allowing them to do all the new electronics that need to be installed to allow the diesel engines to talk to the transmissions,” said Lance Wheatley, shop foreman.

One lucky train car will be retiring to Woodland Park for visitors to enjoy.

They expect it to be delivered in the next few days.

A celebration will take place this Saturday, from 12 P.M. to 2 P.M. at Bergstrom Park where the car will permanently retire.

The $100 million project is expected to be completed by May of 2020.

