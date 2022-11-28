(RYE, Colo.) — The fire that burned near Rye on Monday, Nov. 28, dubbed the Old San Isabel Fire, is 85% contained, and evacuated families can now return home, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO).

According to PCSO, multiple crews responded to help Rye Fire with a “large brush fire” northeast of the Town of Rye, in the area of Old San Isabel Road. The fire was originally reported around 11 a.m., PCSO said.

Just before 12:30 p.m., Pueblo School District 70 evacuated students from Rye High School and Rye Elementary School to Craver Middle School in Colorado City. Shortly after, at 12: 37 p.m., PCSO issued evacuation orders for the Mount Baldy subdivision and Table Mountain Road. A reception center was set up at the Colorado City Recreation Center.

All evacuations have been lifted as of about 5:30 p.m., though PCSO said residents of Table Mountain Road will remain under pre-evacuation until further notice. The Reception Center has since closed.

PCSO said more than 40 firefighters from multiple agencies helped in fighting the fire: Rye Fire, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Bureau, Beulah Fire, Pueblo City Fire, Pueblo West Fire, Pueblo Rural Fire, West Park Fire and Pueblo County Road and Bridges. The fire burned not only grass and brush, but also moved to trees.

One outbuilding was destroyed in the fire, and thankfully no injuries have been reported, PCSO said.

“This was great teamwork by all involved and who quickly responded which helped to prevent further spread of this fire, particularly with the weather conditions we had today,” said Pueblo County Sheriff David J. Lucero.

PCSO said a Red Flag Warning was in effect for Pueblo County for Monday due to high winds, low humidity, and warmer temperatures. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.