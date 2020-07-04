Old Colorado City celebrates Independence Day with socially distant parade

OLD COLORADO CITY, Colo.,– Cars cruised along Colorado Avenue from I-25 to 31st S on Saturday morning to participate in a socially distant parade to celebrate Independence Day.

As the coronavirus pandemic cancelled large gatherings for the 4th of July, many still decorated their cars and came out to celebrate.

“It’s really great that people are opened up here. I think people who are more afraid will stay home and everyone else can enjoy it and have a great 4th of July weekend,” said Emma Donovan.

“I’m mostly just concerned about people staying safe and staying smart about everything. I feel like as long as people want to celebrate as long as they are abiding by social distancing and wearing masks that’s all I really care about,” said Mika Rooker.