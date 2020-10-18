Old Chicago introduces new cauliflower crust pizza

COLORADO SPRINGS – It’s National Pizza Month, and there’s no better way to celebrate than with some craveable, mouthwatering pizzas from Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom.

There is no shortage of options at Old Chicago, guests can choose from one of our four handcrafted crusts with all the toppings their heart desires. The new menu launched earlier this month, bringing back their Tavern Thin crust plus our new Cauliflower crust.

Old Chicago is back and nothing goes better together than pizza and beer. Since 1976, Old Chicago has been committed to innovation and excellence in craft beer, pairing those picks with delicious dishes, and delivering to our guests genuine Chicago-style goodness.

They are open for dine-in, curbside, or delivery. Don’t forget to grab a growler of your favorite craft beer to take home.

There are nineteen locations in Colorado, including four in Colorado Springs.

For more information or to find a restaurant near you, visit www.oldchicago.com.