(COLORADO SPRINGS) — One of four Old Chicago’s in Colorado Springs is now closed, according to a recent statement sent to FOX21News.com on Wednesday, April 26, on behalf of the company.

According to the statement, the Old Chicago located at 4110 North Academy Boulevard, near the intersection of Austin Bluffs Parkway and North Academy Boulevard, is now closed.

Courtesy: FOX21 Photojournalist Hannah Henry

The full statement sent to FOX21News.com from Old Chicago is below.

“After close evaluation of the market, we’ve made the difficult decision to close our Colorado Springs location at 4110 N. Academy Blvd. We thank our loyal guests for their support, and we invite them to visit our nearby restaurants in Colorado Springs. All our N. Academy Blvd. team members have been offered positions in our nearby restaurants effective immediately.” Old Chicago

There are three other Old Chicago locations in Colorado Springs including; the Powers location at 3190 New Center Point, the North location at 7115 Commerce Center Drive, and the South location at 1579 East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard.

