CENTENNIAL, Colo. — An immersive experience into the world of Dr. Seuss is happening right now in Colorado. The Dr. Seuss Experience is located at the Centennial Promenade, which is just off I-25, and across from IKEA.

The ‘Seuss-tacular’ exhibit explores nine different Dr. Seuss books, and once you step inside, “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” The exhibit will be available to visit through Labor Day, and you can get your tickets, here.

The Dr. Seuss Experience brings to life the words and wisdom of Dr. Seuss, through several, interactive exhibits and famous characters that you’ll spot throughout your time inside.

“So you’re going to see many of them; so we’ve got Horton Hears a Who, There’s a Wocket in My Pocket, If I Ran the Circus, we’ve got The Lorax, Cat in the Hat, Wrench, and many more,” said Jon Stewart, Director of Entertainment with Kilburn Live.

According to Jon Stewart, Director of Entertainment with Kilburn Live, the most joy for him, comes from capturing the reactions of everyone who steps inside.

“We get to bring them a smile on their face, a place where they can play, they can learn and discover. And, knowing that my team and I get to bring that to our guests, is the most important thing for me,” said Stewart.

The exhibit is also available to rent for birthday parties or special events, and you can make your reservations, here.