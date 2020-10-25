Oh Snow! Winter storm warning in effect through Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS– Our region will see snow impact travel across the northern parts of the state and expand south throughout the morning on Sunday. A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect from noon on Sunday through noon on Monday. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be in effect through Monday for the Eastern Plains.

Freezing drizzle and freezing fog early this morning will leave bridges slick creating hazardous driving conditions. Eastern plains will especially be impacted by the conditions.

10:27 am Sunday: Freezing drizzle for the plains, Snow is falling along I-25 creating visibility issues.

Snow started to fall in El Paso County early Sunday morning and will continue on and off throughout the day. We can expect periods of heavy snow along I-25.

These are some of the snow totals expected for the Pikes Peak Region:

Be prepared for poor mountain travel conditions Sunday through Monday and commute impacts Monday morning and possibly into Monday evening for counties along and W of I-25. High peaks as usual will see some of the highest snow totals. Take a look at totals to the south:

Denver commuters could find themselves in rough conditions Monday morning. Take a look at the snow totals! Not a bad idea to plan to work from home.

We reached our high overnight on Sunday and daytime highs will be in the 20s! Factoring in the wind chill, it will be a blustery few days.