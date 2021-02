COLORADO SPRINGS– The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is responding to a barricaded suspect situation near Powers Blvd and N Carefree Circle in Colorado Springs.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, CSPD tweeted the following streets are blocked off:

Rio Vista Drive from Stoney Pass to S. Buckskin Pass Dr

Hermit Pass Dr at Gunshot Pass Dr

HAPPENING NOW:



Officers are currently responding to a barricaded suspect.



The following areas are blocked off:

– Rio Vista from Stoney Pass to S. Buckskin Pass

– Hermit Pass at Gunshot Pass



Please avoid the area as officers work to safely bring this incident to a close. pic.twitter.com/2p1X8O1TmR — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) February 26, 2021

FOX21 has a crew on the way and are working to learn more.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.