(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A teenage girl was pursued by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) in the overnight hours of Friday, Nov. 3 for driving the wrong way on I-25 and later found to allegedly be driving under the influence, according to CSPD.

Police said on Friday at around 1 a.m. CSPD received reports of a wrong-way driver traveling north in the southbound lanes of I-25 near Uintah Street. Officers were dispatched to find the vehicle, intercepting the car in the area of Woodmen Road. CSPD said a stop was attempted but the driver failed to yield and continued to drive north in the southbound lanes.

Officers were able to drive ahead of the vehicle and stop southbound traffic in the area of Interquest Parkway. The vehicle continued to drive north where the vehicle hit a CSPD cruiser, causing severe damage.

Police said the driver was found to be a 16-year-old girl allegedly under the influence of alcohol and was driving to Castle Rock. According to CSPD, no officers or citizens were injured in the incident. The southbound lanes of I-25 were closed while officers investigated the scene.