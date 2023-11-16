(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Over the course of two days, officers of the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) deployed to an area of southeast Colorado Springs resulting in multiple drug arrests.

CSPD said on Tuesday, Nov. 14, and Wednesday, Nov. 15, the Homeless Outreach Team (HOT) officers were deployed to the 200 block of South Academy Boulevard, north of Airport Road about multiple complaints. The area included businesses and the field behind the businesses known as the “Bird Sanctuary,” said CSPD.

During the two-day operation officers contacted dozens of individuals which resulted in:

Five Camping/Waterway citations

10 Trespassing citations

Nine Drug Paraphernalia citations

Two Felony Possession of a Scheduled II Controlled Substance

Four Felony warrants

30 Misdemeanor warrants

CSPD said 11 were taken to the Criminal Justice Center on warrants with two getting an additional Felony Drug charge each. The officers also provided resources and offered individuals transportation to the Springs Rescue Mission if they needed assistance.