COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating and looking for the suspect involved in a shooting on Monday, that sent one man to the hospital.

According to CSPD, it happened around 9:30 p.m. on August 29, in a motel parking lot in the 4200 block of North Nevada Avenue, which is near Garden of the Gods Road and just east of I-25.

When officers arrived, they found a man who was suffering a gunshot wound to the lower back. The victim received medical attention on scene, before he was transported to the hospital. According to CSPD, the victim required surgery, but is expected to survive.

CSPD said they are still trying to identify and locate the suspect, as the investigation continues.