PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has released the identities of the four officers involved in three separate shootings last week in Pueblo.

The week of June 26 saw three separate incidents involving officers firing their weapons, all of whom have been placed on administrative leave per department protocol.

June 26

On Sunday, June 26, a suicidal man armed with several guns and wearing a tactical vest said he was going to shoot himself and others. When officers arrived, they made contact with the man in the roadway, but he ignored their commands and raised his weapon. Corporal Richard Giconi fired his weapon, and the man was pronounced dead on scene.

June 28

On Tuesday, June 28, PPD located a stolen truck that had been involved in an attempted theft of an ATM from the Sunflower Bank on the southside of Pueblo. A suspect fired a rifle at a witness before the vehicle fled and led police on a pursuit, but the pursuit was ended due to erratic and dangerous driving by the truck.

The truck was later located the same day, but the suspects pulled into a parking lot and carjacked a 70-year-old woman, once again leading police on a chase. At least one suspect fired their weapon out the window of the fleeing vehicle and Sergeant Richard Reyes fired back. A successful PIT maneuver disabled the vehicle and the suspects were taken into custody.

June 29

On Wednesday, June 29, a man shot a woman near the Walmart on Dillon Drive and she called police to give them a description of the suspect. Police located the suspect about 400 yards south of where the woman was shot, near Fountain Creek, and when officers approached, the suspect began firing at them. Officers Sean Davis and Jonathan Vicars returned fire, killing the suspect. Both officers suffered minor injuries during the incident.

The 10th Judicial District Critical Incident Team, led by the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, will handle these investigations.