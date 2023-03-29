(MONTE VISTA, Colo.) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) provided an update on Wednesday, March 29 regarding an officer-involved shooting in Monte Vista on March 21, and has released the names of the officers involved.

The CBI said the update comes as an effort to be transparent with the community.

According to the CBI, just after 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21, the regional dispatch center received a call from from the 1000 block of South Broadway Street in the town of Monte Vista. Minutes later, another call was received from inside the home on South Broadway from another person. The caller stated that a man in the home had two knives. Officers responding to the scene were made aware that the man was armed.

Monte Vista Police Sgt. Michael Martinez and Cpl. David Pino, both veteran officers, responded to the scene. Shortly after arriving at the front door of the home, the CBI said an 18-year-old man jumped from a front window and ran at the officers while swinging his knives, barely missing the officers.

Body camera footage courtesy of Colorado Bureau of Investigation

Cpl. Pino used a taser and Sgt. Martinez fired his handgun. While retreating backward from the attack, Cpl. Pino fell to the ground and then fired his handgun. The man was declared deceased on scene. His identification has not been released.

Cpl. Pino received minor injuries from falling. The CBI said no other community members were injured during the incident.

Both officers remain on administrative leave, per MVPD policy. The investigation remains ongoing.