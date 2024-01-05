(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Officers of the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a camping complaint and found more than a thousand fentanyl pills and multiple firearms in the morning hours of Thursday, Jan. 4.

CSPD said on Thursday, at around 8 a.m. officers with the Homeless Outreach Team (HOT) responded to a camping complaint in the 200 block of Bonfoy Avenue near East Platte Avenue and North Union Boulevard about a pickup truck with a pop-up tent and camper trailer.

Officers contacted a man, later identified as 33-year-old Mason Cleek, at the scene and during their initial investigation found drug paraphernalia from both the truck and camper. A further investigation led officers to recover about 11 fentanyl pills and 4.11 grams of meth from both the truck and camper.

According to CSPD, officers also found an AR-15 Rifle, a 12 Gauge Shotgun, a 9mm Handgun, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. After police obtained a search warrant for a safe in the camper, officers found an additional 1,456 fentanyl pills and a 9mm Revolver.

Cleek was taken into custody and is facing charges of Distribution of a Scheduled II Controlled Substance, Possession of a Scheduled II Controlled Substance as well as several misdemeanor charges.