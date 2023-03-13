(COLORADO SPRINGS) — An alleged domestic disturbance led to an officer-involved shooting with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) on the evening of Sunday, March 12.

On Sunday, around 5:34 p.m., CSPD received reports of a domestic disturbance at a home in the 1000 block of North Foote Avenue near East Yampa Street and North Hancock Avenue.

According to CSPD, when officers arrived their investigation revealed the suspect may have been hiding in the home. Officers conducted a search and found the suspect inside, who refused to comply with verbal commands. CSPD said a Taser was deployed but found to be ineffective.

Police say during the encounter at least one CSPD officer fired at least one round, allegedly hitting the suspect.

The suspect was apprehended, treated on scene by officers, and was taken to the hospital for further treatment of their injuries.

No other community members or officers were involved in the incident. The CSPD officer involved has been placed on routine administrative leave and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has taken over the investigation.