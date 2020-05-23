Officer-involved shooting in Teller County sends man to hospital

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — A man was sent to the hospital following an officer-involved shooting in Teller County, Friday night.

The shooting took place near the intersection of County Road 94 and Teller County Road 32, also known as Trail Creek Road just before 9:00 p.m.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, two deputies with the Teller County Sheriff’s Office spotted a man, who matched the description of someone who was wanted for felony menacing. The suspect pulled out a gun and pointed it at the deputies and allegedly failed to comply.

EPCSO said one deputy fired at least one round which hit the suspect.

The man was taken to a local hospital with injuries.

His condition is unknown and his name has not been released.

The two deputies involved are not hurt and have been placed on routine administrative leave.

There is no known threat to the community regarding this incident and the investigation is ongoing.

In accordance with Colorado Revised Statute 16-2.5-301, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is the lead investigative agency for this officer-involved shooting.

This story will be updated once more information is available.