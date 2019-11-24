Officer-involved shooting in Pueblo leaves one dead

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:
use this shooting graphic_34774

PUEBLO — On Saturday evening around 10:30 p.m., Pueblo Police Officers responded to a domestic disturbance.

The disturbance occurred at the 3200 block of Rex Street, near Pueblo Zoo.

Officers were able to hear the disturbance and forced entry into the home.

Pueblo Police Department says that officers encountered a threat and shots were fired.

Police say the suspect was mortally wounded and his identity will be released later by the coroner.

The four officers were placed on routine administrative leave.

The 10th Judicial District Critical Incident Team is investigating this case.

This is the 6th officer-involved shooting in Pueblo for 2019.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories