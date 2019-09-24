Officer Duzel takes next step towards recovery

Dozens of Colorado Springs police officers lined the halls all the way from Officer Cem Duzel’s room to the door where he would be leaving the rehabilitation center for the very last time. Courtesy of CSPD.

DENVER — On Tuesday, on his 32nd birthday, Officer Cem Duzel took a major step towards recovery.

In the morning, Duzel boarded a plane for his home state of New York, where he’ll undergo rehab therapy.

Officers said goodbye as he left his hospital room in Englewood for the last time. Dozens of Colorado Springs police officers lined the halls all the way from Officer Cem Duzel’s room to his car where he would be leaving the rehabilitation center for the very last time.

Colorado Springs Police reports that there were cheers, salutes, tears, and public supporters waving flags in the crowd.

To learn more about his departure out of Denver click here.