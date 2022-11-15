(U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo). — The United States Air Force Academy (USAFA), is mourning the loss of one of its own after an officer was killed in a crash over the weekend.

According to USAFA, 31-year-old Captain Morgan Taylor, of Phillipsburg, New Jersey, died during a car crash on Saturday, Nov. 12 while traveling on official duty from the Academy for advanced training.

Taylor served in the USAFA Judge Advocate office as the deputy chief of military justice. According to USAFA, Taylor was selected for Squadron Officer School and was headed to Maxwell Air Force Base in Alabama, for a class scheduled to begin on Nov. 14.

“Captain Taylor was a bright light in our USAFA family and a highly respected officer,” said Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark, U.S. Air Force Academy Superintendent.

USAFA said the crash happened on I-70 east near Manhattan, Kansas when Taylor’s car was hit by another vehicle.

“I’ve spoken to her family to express our deepest sympathies and to relay how incredibly special Morgan was to all of us. The entire USAFA family stands with our Judge Advocate teammates in this incredibly difficult time,” said Lt. Gen. Clark.

According to USAFA, Taylor began her assignment at the Academy in July of 2022.