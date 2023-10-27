(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A suspect and an officer fell approximately 30 feet into Red Rocks Canyon after a struggle, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said around 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27, an officer contacted a wanted person on a trail in Red Rocks Canyon, and the person struggled with the officer as the officer was attempting to take the person into custody.

CSPD said both the suspect and the officer lost their footing on uneven terrain, and both fell about 30 feet down the canyon. The officer suffered an injury, and the suspect ran away. CSPD said the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to perform a high-angle rescue, and the officer was rescued safely.

The officer was taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.