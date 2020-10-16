October 16 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Matthew Muniz, 23, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’05”, 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Muniz has a no bond warrant for Flight-Escape which includes the following charges:

Introduction of Contraband

Attempted Escape

Vehicular Eluding

Dangerous Drugs

1st Degree Criminal Trespass.

He has a second warrant for:

Attempted Murder

Felony MenacingReal/Simulated Weapon

Weapon-Prohibited Use-Aim Firearm

Weapon Possession/Previous Juvenile Offender-Any Prior and Reckless Endangerment.

His total bond amount is $250,000.

Anthony Burquez, 33, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’05”, 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Burquez has a no bond warrant for Flight-Escape, which includes Dangerous Drugs.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.