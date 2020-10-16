October 16 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Matthew Muniz and Anthony Burquez // Pueblo Police Department

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Matthew Muniz, 23, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’05”, 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Muniz has a no bond warrant for Flight-Escape which includes the following charges:

  • Introduction of Contraband
  • Attempted Escape
  • Vehicular Eluding
  • Dangerous Drugs
  • 1st Degree Criminal Trespass.

He has a second warrant for:

  • Attempted Murder
  • Felony MenacingReal/Simulated Weapon
  • Weapon-Prohibited Use-Aim Firearm
  • Weapon Possession/Previous Juvenile Offender-Any Prior and Reckless Endangerment.

His total bond amount is $250,000.

Anthony Burquez, 33, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’05”, 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Burquez has a no bond warrant for Flight-Escape, which includes Dangerous Drugs.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local