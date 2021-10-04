Oct. 6 is Walk to School Day

DENVER – Walk to School Day will be held this upcoming Wednesday, Oct. 6, a day devoted to promoting and practicing pedestrian and road safety!

Established in 1997, Colorado Walk to School Day is part of the International Walk to School Day program, when children from more than 40 countries walk to school on the same day. Throughout the state, more than 150 schools participate every year.

The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the need and demand for streets, crosswalks, and public spaces that support walking, biking, and rolling.

Colorado Department of Transportation’s Safe Routes to School is intended not only to protect children, but to also boost community infrastructure and fund education. SRTS is a federal-aid and state-funded program which you can learn more about by clicking here.

In August of 2017, a safety plan designed to span five years was designed specifically for Colorado’s needs. The timeframe will expire in 2022, and if you click here you can read what the plan’s goals are.