OCC celebrates Customer Appreciation Day

COLORADO SPRINGS — Many businesses in old Colorado City celebrating customer appreciation day on Saturday.

Though this event happens annually the goal of this event is to say thank you for buying local in 2020 — a year where many businesses struggled.

Many shops had sales and incentives for those who opened their wallets and their hearts during the pandemic.

“We have never seen such support from the locals here. Our holiday season was incredible thanks to the local people. We had many people come through the doors and say, ‘we are purposfully supporting local businesses this year.’ We can’t thank everybody nough for that. It’s kept all of us employed and it’s kept our doors open,” said Jewels Burdick Founder of Simple Body Products.

“Any year whether it’s 2020 to 2021 it’s so important to really let our customers know, that we appreciate their support all along. Anything we can do to give back to the community even if it’s just a little thank you,” said Glynis Hartwig at Mackenzie & West.