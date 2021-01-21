Nurse administers empty syringe at Pueblo COVID-19 Clinic

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment (PDPHE) confirms that a contract nurse administered an empty syringe to an older Coloradoan, mistakenly thinking it was filled with a vaccine.

“Safety is the utmost concern for Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment. The syringe was new, and there was no risk of it being used, as used syringes are discarded immediately, per normal safety protocol. The mistake was discovered through PDPHE’s normal safety processes. As soon as the mistake was discovered, we consulted with our top medical officer and determined that the person was safe. The individual then received a vaccination. Although the mistake was isolated to this one case, we have since instituted additional safety measures to ensure this doesn’t happen again- limiting the number of people filling syringes and having fewer additional people in the room. We are reviewing safety protocols with all contracted-nurses again and provide safety briefing each day before the vaccination clinics begin.” Pueblo’s Public Health Director Randy Evetts

Pueblo has administered over 3,500 vaccines to individuals ages 70 and older and over 9,743 vaccines to date in the community.