(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Airports across the country are bustling with travelers as the holiday season is now in full swing, and at the Colorado Springs Airport (COS) on Friday, Dec. 22, those taking part in the busy trek home or to visit with family and friends — were treated to a little festive fun and visit from Mayor Yemi Mobolade.

On Friday, Mayor Yemi, Deputy Chief of Staff Ryan Trujillo, and their families celebrated the holiday season at COS by serving hot chocolate and thanking travelers for flying out of the local hub.

This — as the airport celebrates one of its most successful years for travel since 2000.

“As the year concludes, we take pride in experiencing one of the most substantial increases in air traffic in more than two decades, with an estimated total of 2.3 million passengers,” wrote Greg Phillips, Director of Aviation for COS.

Phillips added that in 2023, COS also welcomed Sun Country and Avelo Airlines and expanded service options for passengers including; Delta Air Lines’ additions to Atlanta and Minneapolis/St. Paul and Southwest flights to Long Beach.

“Southwest Airlines also announced they will begin daily service to Baltimore/Washington in June of 2024, which is a huge win for our community,” wrote Phillips.

COS also improved its capacity to handle increased traffic thanks to the expansion of the TSA Queuing area, and in September, began its three-year ElevateCOS project — just two of several highlights and improvements the airport saw this year.