Nuggets release 2021-22 schedule

DENVER (Denver Nuggets PR) — The Denver Nuggets announced their 2021-22 schedule that will begin on the road against their Western Conference foe Phoenix Suns on Wed., October 20, before opening at Ball Arena against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, Oct. 22.

Head Coach Michael Malone’s Nuggets will play 10 of their first 16 games at home to kick off the season including matchups against the Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls before heading out on the road for nine of their next 10 games.

Denver’s longest road trip comes in late November, as they travel away from home for seven games from November 29th to December 11th. Denver faces a stretch beginning with this road trip and into the start of January where they will play 14 of 18 games on the road. Denver has just four home games in December opposed to 11 away.

The Nuggets have a total of eight games at Ball Arena in the month of January, highlighted by a home back-to-back against the Los Angeles Lakers on January 15th and the Utah Jazz on January 16th. Denver’s longest homestand spans 11 days, where they will play six games between January 13th and January 23rd.

The Nuggets have a home-heavy end to the season with 13 of the final 20 games at home, including four of five games in April. Denver will have three home stands of three-or-more games in the final two months of the season, capping the year with eight of 11 games in front of their home crowd including a season finale against the Los Angeles Lakers on April 10th.

Denver will face 12 sets of back-to-back games, including two with no travel, and will appear on national television 14 times. Denver will play five games on TNT (Oct. 26 at UTA, Nov. 23 at POR, Jan. 13 vs. POR, Mar. 10 vs. GSW, Mar. 22 vs. LAC), eight on ESPN (Oct. 20 at PHX, Oct. 29 vs. DAL, Jan. 5 vs. UTA, Jan. 19 vs. LAC, Feb. 2 at UTA, Feb. 4 vs. NOP, Mar. 6 at NOP, Mar. 14 at PHI) and one on ABC (Apr. 3 at LAL).

Altitude Sports & Entertainment will televise 76 Nuggets games in high definition (five TNT games and one ABC game are exclusive) and will also broadcast all 82 games on Altitude Radio 92.5 FM/950 AM, the Nuggets Radio Network. For comprehensive and behind the scenes coverage throughout the season, tune in to Nuggets 360 on the Nuggets YouTube channel and follow along at Nuggets.com and @Nuggets on Twitter.