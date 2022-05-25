COLORADO SPRINGS — The City of Colorado Springs’ Parks and Recreation Department is hosting its first Early Bird Hike and Bike of the Year Wednesday morning in Garden of the Gods Park.

The special event eliminates cars from the park between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Park rules and regulations still apply – including speed limits for folks riding around the park.

Visitors can park their vehicles at the Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, at the Garden of the Gods Trading Post, or in the overflow parking lot at Rockledge Ranch.

If you can’t make Wednesday’s event, don’t worry, the next one is set for June 29.