(COLORADO SPRINGS) — FOX21 Morning News is teaming up with the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of Southern Colorado, for the 10th Annual RMHC Radiothon on 95.1 Cat Country.

The Radiothon, which raises money to support families staying at the RMHC of Southern Colorado, celebrated its most successful year in 2021, and the nonprofit is bringing it back on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.

FOX21 Morning News will be taking the show on the road for the Radiothon and will be hosting the show live on location at the RMHC of Southern Colorado on Friday, Nov. 4 from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m.

“Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado keeps families and their critically ill children close to each other and provides them the care and resources they need, when they need it most. When the health and well-being of a child hangs in the balance, there’s no other place where their family would be than by their side. And, their child needs them there, too. Together, we give seriously ill children and their families what they need the most—each other. Because we believe that no critically ill child—or their family—should go it alone.“ Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado

How to donate:

QR code (included below)

RMHC of Southern Colorado website

Donation phone number (719) 755-4074

RMHC of Southern Colorado Radiothon 2022

RMHC of Southern Colorado is celebrating 35 years and is located at 4223 Royal Pine Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80920.