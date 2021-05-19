Notification of sexually violent predator in Fountain

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — In accordance with Colorado law, the Colorado Department of Corrections has notified the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office that Dennis Eugene Hase will be on supervised release, and parole.

He is registered at 8850 Squirrel Creek Road, Fountain, Co., 80817, which is located in the jurisdiction of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Dennis Eugene Hase is a sex offender whose past behavior has led him to be labeled a “Sexually Violent Predator” (SVP) by the State of Colorado. Accordingly, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has made “community notifications” as required by law.

The Sheriff’s Office will make all reasonable efforts to ensure that Dennis Eugene Hase registers as a sex offender and that he understands his responsibilities as such.

Hase’s criminal history reveals that he was convicted of Attempted Sexual Assault in 2016 and Sexual Assault on a Child in 1989. He is described as a white male, 61 years old, 6’1” tall, 170 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes. Hase is one of 6 “Sexually Violent Predators” currently registered with the El Paso Sheriff’s Office who reside in this community.

Anyone with further questions about this SVP and this Community Notification process can contact Detective T. Ferrell of the El Paso Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit at 719-520-7213.