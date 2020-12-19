Nothing Bundt Cakes offers festive treats for holiday gatherings

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Get in the holiday spirit with treats from Nothing Bundt Cakes in Colorado Springs.

The two locations are: in the University Village Shopping Center on North Nevada and the East location is in the Dublin Commons Shopping Center on Dublin and Powers.

Hours the week of Christmas are: Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 AM – 7 PM and Thursday, Christmas Eve Day from 8 AM – 2 PM.

Pickup times are available ahead of the main holiday rush to minimize wait times and keep everyone safe.

