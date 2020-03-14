Northbound Woodmen Road exit ramp to close for construction

COLORADO SPRINGS– All eastbound lanes of Woodmen Road between Corporate Center Drive and Vincent Drive and northbound I-25 Woodmen Road Exit 149 ramp will be closing for construction.

The closure will take place from midnight on Saturday to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 15.

Crews will be working to facilitate an emergency repair of a collapsing storm pipe under the roadway.

The following traffic impacts will be in place during construction:

I-25

Northbound I-25 Woodmen Road Exit 149 will be CLOSED

Southbound I-25 Woodmen Road Exit 149 will be restricted to westbound traffic (right turns) only

Recommended detours: Nevada Avenue/Corporate Center Drive (Exit 148) or Academy Boulevard (Exit 150)

Woodmen Road

Eastbound travelers will be detoured at Corporate Center Drive

All westbound lanes of Woodmen Road will remain OPEN

Vincent Drive will be open across Woodmen Road. Vehicles can turn westbound.

We are working to repair a section of collapsing storm pipe before it fails which would require far more extensive and costly repair, and impact travel in this area for a much longer duration. Crews are conducting work Sunday morning to minimize congestion. Motorists traveling in the area should expect delays and allow extra time to reach their destination. Richard Mulledy, Stormwater Enterprise Manager for the City of Colorado Springs

All construction is weather and resource-dependent.