Courtesy: City of Colorado Springs, photo shows traffic backed up on I-25 near South Tejon Street after crash on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

UPDATE: TUESDAY 8/15/2023 10:25 a.m.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said all northbound lanes on I-25 have been opened to traffic as of 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15, after an earlier crash closed all northbound lanes near South Tejon Street.

ORIGINAL STORY: Northbound lanes on I-25 closed near South Tejon Street due to crash

TUESDAY 8/15/2023 8:59 a.m.

All northbound lanes on I-25 are blocked near South Tejon Street due to a crash that happened just before 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

The Colorado Springs Police and Fire Communications Center wrote on X (formally known as Twitter) that the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) were on the scene.

CSFD said a person trapped inside a vehicle was removed. “Crews will continue to be in the area for an undetermined amount of time. Please plan for a different route this morning,” wrote CSFD.

At around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, traffic cameras from the City of Colorado Springs showed northbound traffic backed up and at a standstill.

FOX21 has reached out to CSPD to learn more about the crash and will update this article as information comes in.