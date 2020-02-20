Northbound lanes of I-25 in northern Colorado Springs are shut down after fatal crash Wednesday night

Just passed this accident which has shut down I-25 North starting at Exit 163. Accident is at about Greenland headed north. Ambulances fire trucks we’re headed south on the Northbound side due to the accident and Interstate is completely shut down. Steve J

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) confirms that northbound lanes of I-25 are closed at Interquest Parkway for a fatal crash near Greenland.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, traffic in the northbound lanes is being turned around and let off the highway. The two car fatal crash on I-25 happened on milepost 167.

We will provide an update when the roadway is back open. Traffic in the Northbound lanes is being turned around and let off the highway. Please be patient as we continue to investigate. pic.twitter.com/LGEeLfNPzj — CSP Public Affairs (@CSP_News) February 20, 2020

CDOT said there is no estimated time of reopening.

CDOT also said southbound lanes of I-25 remains open but are slow-moving and to continue to expect delays.

FOX21 News will update this story once more information is released.