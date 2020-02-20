Northbound lanes of I-25 in northern Colorado Springs are shut down after fatal crash Wednesday night

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) confirms that northbound lanes of I-25 are closed at Interquest Parkway for a fatal crash near Greenland.
According to the Colorado State Patrol, traffic in the northbound lanes is being turned around and let off the highway. The two car fatal crash on I-25 happened on milepost 167.
CDOT said there is no estimated time of reopening.
CDOT also said southbound lanes of I-25 remains open but are slow-moving and to continue to expect delays.
