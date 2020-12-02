Northbound I-25 cable barrier installation project begins, daytime single lane closures expected

EL PASO AND PUEBLO COUNTIES, Colo. – Beginning on Dec. 3, Thursday, northbound guardrail operations will begin on the I-25 cable barrier project.

Work on the northbound side will take place Monday through Thursday with northbound daytime single lane closures beginning on Thursday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Crews are taking advantage of daytime temperatures in order to complete the project by the end of the year.

The project primarily takes place between Wigwam and Pikes Peak International Speedway. In addition to the guardrail and cable barrier installation, work will also focus on finalizing asphalt paving and finishing the land reclamation portion of the project. Crews will continue work on the flattening of slopes, mow strip paving, and culvert cleaning. Installation of cable barrier along this stretch of I-25 will enhance safety by reducing median crossovers. Crews are working on a seven mile stretch from MP 114 to MP 121 which includes added work between MP 114 to MP 116.

TRAFFIC IMPACTS:

Daytime northbound single lane closures Monday through thursday, from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Nighttime southbound single lane closures and shoulder closures Sunday through Thursday, from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Daytime shoulder closures Monday through Friday

REMEMBER: SLOW FOR THE CONE ZONE The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.

Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.

Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

Don’t change lanes unnecessarily.

Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.

Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

Be patient!

PROJECT & TRAVEL INFORMATION For additional information about this project:

Call the project information line at (719) 286-3119

Email the project team at I25cablebarrierphase4@gmail.com

Visit the project website at https://www.codot.gov/projects/i25-cablebarrier-ph4-swco

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include: