Highway 115 back open after deadly motorcycle crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a fatal crash in southwest Colorado Springs.

The crash happened on Highway 115 and Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard around 1:18 p.m. Thursday afternoon. According to police, the crash involved a car and a motorcycle with one fatality. The motorcyclist died from his injuries on the scene.

Officers said that prior to the crash the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed. The motorcycle was northbound on North Nevada Ave approaching Columbia, according to CSPD. The SUV was making a left turn when the motorcycle struck the driver’s side of the SUV.

The victim will be identified after notification of the family.

Update: As of 5:50pm, all lanes of HWY 115 at Cheyenne Mountain Blvd are open – the crash investigation has concluded. — CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) October 22, 2020

