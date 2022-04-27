COLORADO SPRINGS — Weather permitting, the North Slope Recreation Area along the Pikes Peak Highway, including the North and South Catamount reservoirs, is set to open on May 1.

Summit reservations will not be required for those planning to visit the North Slope Recreation Area, unless they are also planning to drive to the summit of Pikes Peak. One-day passes to the North Slope Recreation Area are $5 per guest and children under 16 are free. Hours of operation are daily from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., weather permitting, until May 27th when summer hours begin.

Summer hours begin the Friday before Memorial Day through Labor Day from 7:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. For those 16 and older planning to fish in the reservoirs, a Colorado fishing license is required.

Due to parking limitations at the Catamount reservoirs, a free parking pass is recommended as in previous years. A limited number of passes can be reserved via the online store, and the remaining will be distributed daily on a space-available basis at the Pikes Peak Highway Gateway. Once the parking lots are full, the Catamount gate will close. The gate will reopen as guests leave and additional parking becomes available.

Crystal Reservoir is closed to boating and fishing due to a Colorado Springs Utilities maintenance and repair project expected to last through the summer of 2022.