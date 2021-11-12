Seven miles of new trails now open at North Cheyenne Cañon Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Local hikers now have approximately seven miles of new trail to enjoy at North Cheyenne Cañon Park.

The new trails are bidirectional and open to non-motorized, multi-recreational users (with the exception of the two short hiking-only trails noted below).

Daniels Pass Trail: 2.00 miles

Sweetwater Canyon Trail: 3.07 miles

Middle Sweetwater Trail: 0.42 miles

Bruin Trail: 0.62 miles

Mt. Muscoco Trail (Hiking Only): 0.33 miles

Greenwood Path (Hiking Only): 0.18 miles

If you are looking to hit the trails as soon as possible, park officials say there are a few things you need to keep in mind. For example, the new trails will take some time to wear-in and, with the unseasonably warm and dry weather, some sections are loose. You are urged to go easy until you know the new routes well.

A few finishing touches are also being made this month, including the addition of onsite trail maps.

In addition, North Cheyenne Road is currently closed due to the removal and replacement of three bridges. Until that road reopens, you either have to hike or bike into the park along the Columbine Trail, which starts at the Starsmore Discovery Center, or use Gold Camp Road to access the Upper Parking Lot, located above Helen Hunt Falls where Gold Camp and North Cheyenne Canyon roads intersect.

Officials say the project provides access to the 200-acre parcel that was acquired during a past land exchange with The Broadmoor. This work was funded by a state trails grant, the TOPS sales tax program, and generous contributions from the Friends of Cheyenne Cañon and the Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance.

You can d ownload a map of the new Daniels Pass Trail System by clicking here.