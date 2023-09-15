(PUEBLO, Colo.) — North and southbound I-25 are closed due to an overturned semi-truck that dumped a load of sawdust on the interstate, according to Sgt. Frank Ortega with the Pueblo Police Department (PPD).

The incident on Friday morning, Sept. 15 happened at 4:20 a.m., and caused the closure of I-25 between Exits 97-A (Central Avenue to Northern Avenue) and Exit 97-B (Abriendo Avenue) in Pueblo.

According to PPD, the semi is overturned on the northern side of the Abriendo Avenue bridge. PPD shared a video of the crash on Friday as crews are currently in the process of cleaning up the debris.

A reopening time for I-25 is currently unknown.

