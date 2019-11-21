Norovirus spreads at Air Force Academy, 400 cadets impacted

COLORADO SPRINGS — Hundreds of cadets have been coming down with symptoms of the stomach flu at the U.S. Air Force Academy since October, according to the Media Relations Chief.

The Air Force Academy confirmed that approximately 400 cadets have had symptoms consistent with norovirus since these cases began to surface in the cadet Wing in late October.

The Air Force Academy said out of an abundance of caution, several large gathering-type events have been rescheduled. The Academy

Statement from the U.S. Air Force Academy:

“To combat norovirus, increased cleaning is being conducted in common areas with agents that are certified to eliminate the virus. Areas that were cleaned once or twice daily are now being cleaned at least three times daily. Cadets have been encouraged to practice good hygiene, including vigorous hand washing with soap and water for 20-30 seconds. Infected cadets have been placed on bedrest for at least 72 hours after their symptoms resolve and they are cleared for duty by qualified medical personnel. Our cadets and support staff are our main concern. We have acted quickly with all the appropriate intervention steps, in cooperation with our medical group team, our cadre and leadership at all levels, and the cadet wing leadership to help stop the spread.” U.S. Air Force Academy

The norovirus is very contagious and causes vomiting and/or diarrhea. The health recommendations are rest and consumption of plenty of fluids. Medical experts say the biggest danger to those with norovirus is dehydration.

The 10th Medical Group has been in coordination with Peterson Air Force Base, Fort Carson, El Paso County Public Health and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to provide updates on infection numbers and measures taken to mitigate the spread of norovirus.